La Porte man sentenced to life after 2002 double murder solved4 MinsA ...
A former La Porte man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the cold-case double murder of two of his former schoolmates. John Anthony Vela, 39, was sentenced to life in prison by a Harris County judge Thursday for the 2002 murders of Kevin Collins and Melissa Williams.
