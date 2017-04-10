La Porte man sentenced to life after 2002 double murder solved4 MinsA ...

La Porte man sentenced to life after ...

7 hrs ago Read more: Click2Houston

A former La Porte man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the cold-case double murder of two of his former schoolmates. John Anthony Vela, 39, was sentenced to life in prison by a Harris County judge Thursday for the 2002 murders of Kevin Collins and Melissa Williams.

