City of La Porte Solicitation:

The City of La Porte Sealed Bid #17016- Head Start Facility Parking Improvements Re-bid will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the City Hall Information Desk located at 604 W. Fairmont Pkwy., La Porte, TX 77571. Solicitations will be opened and read immediately following the closing hour.

