City of La Porte Solicitation:

The City of La Porte Sealed Bid #17016- Head Start Facility Parking Improvements Re-bid will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the City Hall Information Desk located at 604 W. Fairmont Pkwy., La Porte, TX 77571. Solicitations will be opened and read immediately following the closing hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Observer.