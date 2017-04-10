City of La Porte Solicitation:
The City of La Porte Sealed Bid #17016- Head Start Facility Parking Improvements Re-bid will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the City Hall Information Desk located at 604 W. Fairmont Pkwy., La Porte, TX 77571. Solicitations will be opened and read immediately following the closing hour.
