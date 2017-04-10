Bid #17003- Park Drive Sidewalk Improvements City of la Porte Notice to Bidders
The City of La Porte is now seeking competitive bids on construction of a 6' wide sidewalk, on Park Dr., La Porte, Texas. All sealed bids shall be submitted including one marked original and one duplicate on the original forms and clearly marked with bid number and description.
