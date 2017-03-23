Fatality Incident on State Highway 146
On Thursday, March 2, 2017 at approximately 3:07 PM a 911 call was received at La Porte Police Department Dispatch Center advising that a male driver had been critically injured in the 2300 block of State Highway 146 southbound near Wharton Weems Boulevard. Emergency personnel responded to the scene including La Porte Police, La Porte Fire and La Porte EMS crews.
