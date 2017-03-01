Megan Mainer Named Manager of the Year 2016
Megan Mainer Was Named Manager Of The Year 2016. She Is Pictured Here With With Rosalyn Epting, CPRE Parks and Recreation Director and Her Family Along With Mayor Louis Rigby.
