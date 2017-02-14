LyondellBasell Donation to Provide Specialized Training for Six Houston Area Fire Departments
LyondellBasell , one of the world's largest plastics, chemical and refining companies, announced a donation of $100,000 to fund specialized emergency training for six Houston-area fire departments that serve key industrial corridors. The donation will underwrite hazardous materials training scholarships for fire departments in Houston, Channelview, Pasadena, La Porte, Sheldon and Mont Belvieu.
