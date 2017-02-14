LyondellBasell Donation to Provide Sp...

LyondellBasell Donation to Provide Specialized Training for Six Houston Area Fire Departments

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Bay Area Observer

LyondellBasell , one of the world's largest plastics, chemical and refining companies, announced a donation of $100,000 to fund specialized emergency training for six Houston-area fire departments that serve key industrial corridors. The donation will underwrite hazardous materials training scholarships for fire departments in Houston, Channelview, Pasadena, La Porte, Sheldon and Mont Belvieu.

La Porte, TX

