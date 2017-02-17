La Porte Police Veteran Recognized Fo...

La Porte Police Veteran Recognized For Outstanding Service

Thursday Jan 26

The La Porte Police Department is pleased to announce, on Friday January 13th, La Porte Officer Jeff Tippit was presented with the Joe M. Atkinson Safety Professional of the Year award. The honor, presented annually by the Houston Council of Safety Professionals, officially designates an individual who has made a positive contribution to the goals and ideals of the Council, and who also represents the high ethical standards embodied in the late Joe M. Atkinson.

