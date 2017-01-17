La Porte man arrested for fifth DWI

A La Porte man caught speeding by police early Friday morning was arrested for the fifth time for driving while intoxicated, according to the La Porte Police Department. Fred Swanagan, 65, was speeding northbound in the 2300 block of Underwood Road around 2:30 a.m. when a police officer pulled him over.

