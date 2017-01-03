Suspicious Vehicle Call Leads Officer...

Suspicious Vehicle Call Leads Officers To Arrest Home Burglars

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Bay Area Observer

On December 11th, just before 10:00 p.m., La Porte Police Dispatch received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the alleyway near the 500 block of South Kansas Street. Upon arrival, officers located a female sitting inside of a parked vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Porte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 28 min Kimk69 1,005
Hey Trump Chumps...Republicans dismantle Ethic ... 5 hr Defiant1 10
Job 9 hr Defiant1 36
Fed Lawn Shatter (May '16) Thu Defiant1 29
Happy New Year to all of you! Wed Defiant1 6
Merry Christmas Jan 4 Defiant1 6
Hey Trump Chumps...Nuclear War Coming? Jan 4 Defiant1 10
See all La Porte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Porte Forum Now

La Porte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Porte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

La Porte, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,677,692

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC