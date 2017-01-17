Rotary Club of La Porte Volunteers Ri...

Rotary Club of La Porte Volunteers Ring The Bell For Salvation Army

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Bay Area Observer

La Porte Rotarians Vince D and Frank Nance ring the bell for The Salvation Army in front of Kroger on Fairmont Parkway in La Porte on December 17. Every December Rotarians across the country volunteer to ring bells on behalf of the Salvation Army during the Red Kettle fundraising drive. This yearly event is one of the Rotary Club of La Porte's favorite projects.

