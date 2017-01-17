Rotary Club of La Porte Volunteers Ring The Bell For Salvation Army
La Porte Rotarians Vince D and Frank Nance ring the bell for The Salvation Army in front of Kroger on Fairmont Parkway in La Porte on December 17. Every December Rotarians across the country volunteer to ring bells on behalf of the Salvation Army during the Red Kettle fundraising drive. This yearly event is one of the Rotary Club of La Porte's favorite projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Observer.
Add your comments below
La Porte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|44 min
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|The election is over
|7 hr
|Observer
|21
|what are your best sayings
|14 hr
|Texan
|14
|FBI admits Russia did not hack the election!
|20 hr
|josh
|20
|anyone man enough to handle me?
|Mon
|Elaine
|1
|Obama leaves on a high note.
|Mon
|josh
|25
|Job
|Jan 15
|Big bad john
|48
Find what you want!
Search La Porte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC