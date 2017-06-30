Md. school aide assaulted students, told police he has HIV
A former Maryland instructional assistant and coach, who told police he has HIV, was arrested for sexually assaulting male students and creating child pornography videos. Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the production of child porn and three counts of second-degree assault, WJLA reports .
