Nutter wins on the Chesapeake Bay
Michael B. Nutter of La Plata, Maryland won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Maryland Division tournament, held June 3rd on the Chesapeake Bay. Running out of Anchor Boats Marina in North East, Maryland, Michael caught five bass weighing 20.46 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Plata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Md. authorities search for person who shot, wou...
|May 14
|dab
|1
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Happy
|2
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|jfrank
|44
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
Find what you want!
Search La Plata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC