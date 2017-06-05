Nutter wins on the Chesapeake Bay

Nutter wins on the Chesapeake Bay

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: American Bass Anglers

Michael B. Nutter of La Plata, Maryland won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Maryland Division tournament, held June 3rd on the Chesapeake Bay. Running out of Anchor Boats Marina in North East, Maryland, Michael caught five bass weighing 20.46 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Plata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
News Md. authorities search for person who shot, wou... May 14 dab 1
Traffic Noise (Apr '16) Apr '17 Happy 2
Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11) Mar '17 jfrank 44
Landover Mall (May '06) Dec '16 Wall-E 13
Pomfret Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
gangs (May '15) Nov '16 LEWIS 3
See all La Plata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Plata Forum Now

La Plata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Plata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

La Plata, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC