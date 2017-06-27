Man convicted of first-degree murder ...

Man convicted of first-degree murder after 2016 shooting at Md. motel new

Saturday Jun 24

A man was convicted Friday of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder for fatally shooting a woman and injuring a man at a hotel in North Laurel, Maryland last year. On on July 2, 2016, officers responded to reports that two people were shot at the motel on U.S. Route 1 at around 4:30 a.m. Amanda Duer, 29, of La Plata, Maryland, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

