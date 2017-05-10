Park Police Officer's Cat Shot, Leg A...

Park Police Officer's Cat Shot, Leg Amputated

Tuesday May 9

Someone shot a pet cat with a high-powered pellet gun, shattering the cat's leg, which had to be amputated, police said. Maximus was found injured in the 5200 block of Colebrook Street in La Plata, Maryland, the evening of May 2. The owner, a Park Police officer, thought someone hit Maximus with a car, but doctors at an emergency animal clinic determined the cat was shot.

La Plata, MD

