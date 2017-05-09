Connecting the chromosomes: Adoptees find, reunite with birth mothers through online DNA services
Lillian Haughawout gave a child up for adoption 63 years ago and reconnected with her around Christmas when her daughter, Anita Mattingly, found her using an online DNA kit service. This year will be the first Mother's Day they celebrate together.
