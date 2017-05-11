Authorities search for suspect shot, ...

Authorities search for suspect shot, wounded an officer's cat

Thursday May 11 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Tuesday that a 3-year-old orange tabby cat named Maximus was found with a gunshot wound from a powered pellet gun on May 2 in La Plata, Maryland. The injuries were so severe that the cat's leg had to be amputated.

La Plata, MD

