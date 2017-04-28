Remembering the La Plata tornado, 15 years later
The tornado that devastated La Plata, Md., tracks over the Chesapeake Bay, April 28, 2002. The tornado damaged or destroyed 860 homes and 194 businesses in southern Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Plata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Happy
|2
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|jfrank
|44
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75 (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Plata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC