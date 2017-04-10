Falling tree kills Maryland boy and i...

Falling tree kills Maryland boy and injures his brother

Read more: Daily Mail

Maryland two-year-old boy dies and his five-year-old brother is left seriously injured after a tree their father was cutting FELL on them A two-year-old boy died and his five-year-old brother is seriously injured after a tree their father cut down in their yard fell on them, according to authorities in Maryland. 'On April 13 at 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the 8900 block of Turkey Hill Road in La Plata for the report of two injured children,' the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

