new Woman killed, 2 children injured when car veers off Charles Co.
A woman is dead after her car veered off the road and hit a tree in Waldorf, Maryland, on Friday evening, Maryland State police said. Akeema Perry, 25, of La Plata, Maryland, was driving south on U.S. Route 301 north of Gillespie Circle at 5:40 p.m. when her car left the roadway, hit the curb, became airborne and struck a tree on the driver's side, police said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
La Plata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Mar 25
|jfrank
|44
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
|Watch: Judge Orders Defendant Shocked in Courtroom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|BLACXMADONNA
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Plata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC