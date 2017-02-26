Rare February tornado confirmed in Charles County Saturday
The tornado was classified as a lower-intensity EF1 with winds of 90 miles per hour. The tornado toppled trees in its path and caused some property damage, but no injuries were reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Plata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Feb 22
|TMorg
|42
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
|Watch: Judge Orders Defendant Shocked in Courtroom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|BLACXMADONNA
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Plata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC