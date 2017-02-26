Rare February tornado confirmed in Ch...

Rare February tornado confirmed in Charles County Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The tornado was classified as a lower-intensity EF1 with winds of 90 miles per hour. The tornado toppled trees in its path and caused some property damage, but no injuries were reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Plata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11) Feb 22 TMorg 42
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
Landover Mall (May '06) Dec '16 Wall-E 13
Pomfret Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
gangs (May '15) Nov '16 LEWIS 3
NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75 Nov '16 Dexterdeb 1
News Watch: Judge Orders Defendant Shocked in Courtroom (Apr '16) Apr '16 BLACXMADONNA 1
See all La Plata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Plata Forum Now

La Plata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Plata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Sudan
 

La Plata, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC