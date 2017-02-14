2nd Man Wanted in Maryland Slaying Su...

2nd Man Wanted in Maryland Slaying Surrenders

Authorities say a man wanted in a fatal shooting of a woman outside a Maryland sports bar has surrendered, a day after another man wanted in the slaying was wounded in a shootout with officers in Virginia. This undated photo provided by the Charles County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office shows Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, who was wounded in what police say was an exchange of gunfire with officers Feb. 12, 2017, in Emporia, Virginia.

