2nd man wanted in Maryland slaying surrenders

This undated photo provided by the Charles County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office shows Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, who was wounded in what police say was an exchange of gunfire with officers Feb. 12, 2017, in Emporia, Virginia. Wilkins was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder for a shooting Feb. 4, 2017, outside a Waldorf, Maryland, bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.