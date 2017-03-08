2nd man wanted in Maryland slaying surrenders
This undated photo provided by the Charles County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office shows Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, who was wounded in what police say was an exchange of gunfire with officers Feb. 12, 2017, in Emporia, Virginia. Wilkins was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder for a shooting Feb. 4, 2017, outside a Waldorf, Maryland, bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
La Plata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Feb 28
|jaykay
|43
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
|Watch: Judge Orders Defendant Shocked in Courtroom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|BLACXMADONNA
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Plata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC