2 Malcolm X descendants accused of truck theft, dog abuse
This Jan. 26, 2017 booking photo provided by Charles County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office shows Malikah Shabazz in La Plata, Md. Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, and her daughter Bettih Shabazz, are charged with stealing a rental truck that was carrying seven pit bulls in what police say were inhumane conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
La Plata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Dec '16
|Zman
|41
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
|Watch: Judge Orders Defendant Shocked in Courtroom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|BLACXMADONNA
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Plata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC