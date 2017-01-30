Czech Out La Grange
We headed to Central Texas to Czech out the town of La Grande and discovered a fanciful cache of history and culture. Etched in the eroded headstones in the city cemetery and the cemeteries at the nearby "painted churches" - quaint little chapels with exquisite, spangled interiors - are the surnames of German and Czech immigrants who flocked to the town starting in the 1840s.
