Cam Akers, a 5-star RB and top Ohio State target, removes Buckeyes from his list
Five-star running back Cam Akers announced his final group of schools on Tuesday evening and Ohio State wasn't on the list. Akers is announcing between Georgia, LSU, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida State and Tennessee on Dec. 27. The decision will be aired lived on the Internet on the High School Football Network.
