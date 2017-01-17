Cam Akers, a 5-star RB and top Ohio S...

Cam Akers, a 5-star RB and top Ohio State target, removes Buckeyes from his list

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Cleveland.com

Five-star running back Cam Akers announced his final group of schools on Tuesday evening and Ohio State wasn't on the list. Akers is announcing between Georgia, LSU, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida State and Tennessee on Dec. 27. The decision will be aired lived on the Internet on the High School Football Network.

