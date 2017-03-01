Yote, Cadmar and Monty in NAIA Mascot Challenge Field

LA GRANDE, Ore.- 2016-17 CCC Mascot Challenge Champion Yote the Coyote from The College of Idaho, along with Corban's Cadmar the Warrior and Eastern Oregon's Monty the Mountaineer have earned spots in the first ever NAIA-SIDA National Mascot Challenge. Beginning Monday March 6, eight pods of four teams will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals.

