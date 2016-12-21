Red Lion Players of the Week Announced

LA GRANDE, Ore.- The following CCC student-athletes have been recognized as Red Lion Players of the Week for their performances during the period December 26-January 1. Bryan McGriff Men's Basketball Eastern Oregon University's Brian McGriff has been named the Red Lion Men's Basketball Player of the Week. McGriff, a senior from Las Vegas, Nev., led the 16th-ranked Mountaineer to a perfect 2-0 record on the week, with victories over 13th ranked Northwest University and The Evergreen State College.

