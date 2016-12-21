Red Lion Players of the Week Announced

Red Lion Players of the Week Announced

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

LA GRANDE, Ore.- The following CCC student-athletes have been recognized as Red Lion Players of the Week for their performances during the period December 26-January 1. Bryan McGriff Men's Basketball Eastern Oregon University's Brian McGriff has been named the Red Lion Men's Basketball Player of the Week. McGriff, a senior from Las Vegas, Nev., led the 16th-ranked Mountaineer to a perfect 2-0 record on the week, with victories over 13th ranked Northwest University and The Evergreen State College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: PnD Knives & Sharpening Services (Dec '15) Dec '15 Larry G 1
Community safety challenge (Jan '14) Jan '14 TAScott 1
News Hip bone's connected to the knee bone . . . (Jul '13) Nov '13 Miya Allen 3
meth use ans homeless (Sep '13) Sep '13 any wright relatives 1
texting buddy (Jun '13) Jun '13 Lonely 1
Nadine and Grant Pratt (May '13) May '13 Old Friend 1
News Father of Gay Teen Suicide Walks Across US to F... (Apr '13) Apr '13 LuLu Ford 18
See all La Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Grande Forum Now

La Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

La Grande, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,051 • Total comments across all topics: 277,551,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC