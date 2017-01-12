Red Lion Players of the Week Announced

La Grande, Ore.- The following CCC student-athletes have been recognized as Red Lion Players of the Week for their performances during the period January 9-15. Oregon Tech's Brandon Halter has been named the Red Lion Men's Basketball Player of the Week of the week.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Union County was issued at January 16 at 12:00AM PST

La Grande, OR

