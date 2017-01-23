CCC Student-Athletes Earn Academic Al...

CCC Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-Conference Recognition

La Grande, Ore. - A total of 98 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the winter sports of men's and women's basketball have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.

