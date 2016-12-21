Snow, wind and sub-zero temperatures ...

Snow, wind and sub-zero temperatures in NE Oregon

Thursday Dec 22

Colleen MacLeod received an unwelcome surprise Tuesday when she tried to do something routine - walk out the back door of her Summerville home. MacLeod could barely budge the door because it was blocked by drifting snow, so she went out her front door instead.

