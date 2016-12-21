Clark County deputy, suspect identified after fatal shooting
A Clark County deputy fired multiple shots fatally wounding a man who pointed a gun at him, police said Dec. 22, 2016. Deputy Steve Fox, 49, encountered Paul Kolar, 37, after responding to reports of a prowler Dec. 18 at the 300 block of Northwest 289th Street in Ridgefield, Washington, spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
La Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: PnD Knives & Sharpening Services (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Larry G
|1
|Community safety challenge (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|TAScott
|1
|Hip bone's connected to the knee bone . . . (Jul '13)
|Nov '13
|Miya Allen
|3
|meth use ans homeless (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|any wright relatives
|1
|texting buddy (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Lonely
|1
|Nadine and Grant Pratt (May '13)
|May '13
|Old Friend
|1
|Father of Gay Teen Suicide Walks Across US to F... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|LuLu Ford
|18
Find what you want!
Search La Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC