Clark County deputy, suspect identified after fatal shooting

A Clark County deputy fired multiple shots fatally wounding a man who pointed a gun at him, police said Dec. 22, 2016. Deputy Steve Fox, 49, encountered Paul Kolar, 37, after responding to reports of a prowler Dec. 18 at the 300 block of Northwest 289th Street in Ridgefield, Washington, spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.