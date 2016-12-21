Bobcat snags fresh salmon for Christmas

Bobcat snags fresh salmon for Christmas

Monday Dec 19 Read more: MetaFilter

I was living in a cabin up in a hidden valley halfway up a mountain outside of La Grande, OR, and was sitting in a back room which had a small window doing internet stuff when I looked up from the screen and saw this cat walking across the snow outside. I spent a couple of minutes wondering what sort of stray cat would get so far from its home during the winter weather when I realized that EVERYTHING about this cat was entirely out of scale.

