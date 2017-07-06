Salvation Army in need of summer volunteers
The Salvation Army typically asks for monetary donations to keep programs running however, now that summer is here, it's donations of time they are looking for. Over the summer, the Salvation Army of La Crosse provides about a hundred meals per day served by people like Fred Nicklaus, who's been a volunteer for five years.
