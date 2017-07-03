Parking in Downtown La Crosse, a topic of discussion
"Is this something we want to do? Is it feasible to do? So it's kind of just the next piece and the overtime piece, all of it," expressed Jim Flottmeyer, Parking Utility Coordinator for La Crosse. "We're really focused on getting the parking ramp systems in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|Sarah Sallie
|15
|Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ...
|May '17
|Hopper
|3
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC