More
The 422 schools in Wisconsin are projected to share $4.5 billion in aid in the upcoming budget, more than half of which are expected to receive lower aid amounts. Troy Gunderson, Superintendent of the West Salem School District said they will receive about $400,000 more than last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Crud Bucket
|17
|Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ...
|May '17
|Hopper
|3
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC