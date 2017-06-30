La Crosse's drink-special ban could b...

La Crosse's drink-special ban could be back on table with newly formed committee

Back in late May, a La Crosse city council committee was looking at new rules that could ban all-you-can-drink specials and bar games in the city. The committee, however, didn't want to touch the proposal - one it had put off in early April, after it was proposed in early March - and voted to send it to a new city committee that hadn't been formed yet.

