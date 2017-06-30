La Crosse water rescue apparently not necessary
We could learn later today whether there will be any tickets or fines for the guy who apparently really didn't want to be rescued this morning from the Mississippi River. The call came in this morning at about 4 a.m. for a guy in the river south of the Cass St. bridge in La Crosse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|Crud Bucket
|17
|Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ...
|May '17
|Hopper
|3
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC