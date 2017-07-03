La Crosse man arrested for 8th OWI

La Crosse man arrested for 8th OWI

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

A person called La Crosse Police around 5 p.m. at the Kwik Trip on Lang Drive after seeing a man, later identified as Edward J. Brickl, Jr., walking 'wobbily' and get into a car. As Brickl was leaving the parking lot, he hit a fence with his vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) 20 hr braindead repuke 14
News Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ... May '17 Hopper 3
need help finding a baber§ Jan '17 Charles 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement (Sep '16) Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
News Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16) Jul '16 HumanSpirit 1
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,002 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC