Drop in state school aid funding in La Crosse for coming year
Preliminary aid numbers released today by the Department of Public Instruction says the La Crosse school district will receive about $450,000 less in state aid for the coming school year than this past year. A 1.44% decrease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|15 hr
|braindead repuke
|14
|Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ...
|May '17
|Hopper
|3
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC