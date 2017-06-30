Citing study, Artspire chair reiterates importance of arts in La Crosse

It says the performing arts, and other forms of culture, account for $32 million a year in the La Crosse economy and 1,100 jobs. "In the past the arts have been seen as a group that we support because we should and it improves our lives but not necessarily something so we can make more money," La Crosse's Artspire chair Eva Marie Restul said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.