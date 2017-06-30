Citing study, Artspire chair reiterates importance of arts in La Crosse
It says the performing arts, and other forms of culture, account for $32 million a year in the La Crosse economy and 1,100 jobs. "In the past the arts have been seen as a group that we support because we should and it improves our lives but not necessarily something so we can make more money," La Crosse's Artspire chair Eva Marie Restul said.
