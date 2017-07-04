Chase Bryant performs at Riverfest
Country singer Chase Bryant took the stage at Riverfest Monday night, performing in front of thousands enjoying the five day festival. Bryant, who is currently on tour with Brad Paisley, sat down with News 19 to talk about his summer tour and his trip to La Crosse.
