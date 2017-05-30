YMCA offering free meals to kids 18 and under all summer
Boys and girls in need were served over 9,000 meals last summer through the La Crosse and Onalaska YMCAs. Today marks the first day of the year kids 18 and under can get free meals through the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ...
|May 26
|Hopper
|3
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC