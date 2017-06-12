Wisconsin's Monsoor Takes Lead after Day Two of FLW Tour on Potomac River

Yamamoto Baits pro Tom Monsoor of La Crosse, WI, brought a 5-bass limit weighing 16lbs, 14 oz, to the scale Friday to grab the lead. Yamamoto Baits pro Tom Monsoor of La Crosse, Wisconsin, brought a five-bass limit weighing 16 pounds, 14 ounces, to the scale Friday to grab the lead at the FLW Tour on the Potomac River presented by Costa Sunglasses.

