Wisconsin works to improve Mississipp...

Wisconsin works to improve Mississippi River beaches

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAOW

A work crew is spending a week on a Mississippi River island to eradicate invasive plants and poison ivy as part of a state and federal effort to clean up beaches along the waterway. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the WisCorps conservation team is working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to clear up nearly 20 beaches between La Crosse and Brownsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) Jun 22 braindead rebuke 4
News Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ... May '17 Hopper 3
need help finding a baber§ Jan '17 Charles 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement (Sep '16) Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
News Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16) Jul '16 HumanSpirit 1
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,219 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC