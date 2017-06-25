Wisconsin works to improve Mississippi River beaches
A work crew is spending a week on a Mississippi River island to eradicate invasive plants and poison ivy as part of a state and federal effort to clean up beaches along the waterway. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the WisCorps conservation team is working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to clear up nearly 20 beaches between La Crosse and Brownsville.
