Wisconsin private attorneys seeking wage increase for taking public defender cases
A petition filed by a group of Wisconsin lawyers last week is asking the state supreme court to increase the hourly wage rate for private attorneys who take on cases appointed by the public defender's office. The current rate of $40 an hour hasn't changed since 1978 and according to some attorneys, isn't enough to operate without a loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ...
|May 26
|Hopper
|3
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC