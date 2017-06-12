What to do if you see a pet or child in a hot vehicle
Between April 1 and June 12, the La Crosse County animal control received 60 calls for pets locked in hot vehicles. Before you go breaking the window to save the pet or child, La Crosse police sergeant Tom Walsh explains the Wisconsin law that allows that to happen without civil liability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|14 hr
|John Johanson
|3
|Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ...
|May 26
|Hopper
|3
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC