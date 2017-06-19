WEDC grant propels 108-year-old facto...

WEDC grant propels 108-year-old factory redevelopment

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, otherwise known as WEDC, will provide a $500,000 grant to renovate an out of use factory in downtown La Crosse. The 108-year-old La Crosse Plow building that has been vacant for the last 23 years, now has a chance to breathe new life into downtown La Crosse.

