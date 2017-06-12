Vote coming on $1-million agreement b...

Vote coming on $1-million agreement between La Crosse city and county

Supervisors could vote on Thursday to pay $1 million to the City of La Crosse, with a little interest, as part of a deal which led to the sale of the old courthouse square to Weber Holdings for development of Belle Square. "Basically, city and county made this agreement back in 2015," County administrator Steve O'Malley said.

