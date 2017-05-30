Two busted selling drugs to police from home on Jackson St.
After selling heroin to police out of their home on Jackson St., two people were charged with running a drug trafficking place. Rivera's attorney wanted her to get a low bond, but Judge Gloria Doyle said Rivera ignored court orders to get routine drug-testing for nearly half a year.
