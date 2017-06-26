Suspect in drug conspiracy ring sentenced to prison
A La Crosse man is headed to prison for his role in one of the biggest methamphetamine conspiracy operations in La Crosse's history. 29-year-old John Vang was sentenced to four years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision in La Crosse County Court on Monday.
